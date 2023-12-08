Texas Matters: Which states are making voting too hard?

We have frequently reported that it is difficult to vote in Texas. And in the past, we’ve been able to tell you it’s the most difficult state for registering and casting a ballot—but that’s no longer the case.

That’s not because Texas has made voting easier. In fact, just the opposite is true.

It’s just that other states have now surpassed Texas in their efforts for voter suppression.

A new book takes a look at the problem of ease of voting in the 50 states. It’s called The Cost of Voting Index in the American States.

Michael Pomante is a research associate at States United Democracy Center and he is a co-author of the book.

Uvalde

When a gunman killed 19 children and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary in May 2022, the lives of their families were changed forever. But there’s also the parents whose children survived the shooting and have to live with the aftermath. TPR’s Kayla Padilla talked to one family whose child survived the shooting, and how their family dynamic has changed since.

Child Abuse

Advocates say children need to learn about domestic violence and other forms of abuse to protect themselves—and one of the best places to do that is in the classroom. But there’s a law in the way that’s putting the most vulnerable kids at risk.

KERA’s Caroline Love has the story.

Feral Hogs

Feral hogs are a part of life in North Texas and much of the southern United States. The invasive species loves one neighborhood in Arlington in particular that sits close to the Trinity River. KERA's Kailey Broussard has more on the unwelcome neighbors.