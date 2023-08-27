Lessons from the struggle for women's suffrage

The 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution granted women the right to vote. It was passed on August 18, 1920, after a long and difficult struggle.

One of the biggest challenges to overcome was a deep culture of sexism. The idea that women were not capable of voting was deeply ingrained in American society. Many people believed that women were too emotional or too easily manipulated to be involved in politics. This prejudice made it difficult to convince people that women should have the right to vote.

Another challenge was racism. Many white suffragists opposed the enfranchisement of Black women, believing that they were not capable of voting. This division weakened the women's suffrage movement and made it more difficult to pass the amendment.

The women's suffrage movement also faced political opposition. Many powerful politicians, including President Woodrow Wilson, strongly opposed the amendment. These opponents argued that giving women the vote would upset the balance of power and lead to chaos.

Finally, the women's suffrage movement faced public apathy. Many Americans were simply not interested in the issue of women's suffrage. They saw it as a distraction from more important matters, such as the economy or foreign policy.

Despite these challenges, the 19th Amendment was eventually passed. The lessons that can be learned from this struggle are:

The importance of persistence. The women's suffrage movement was a long and difficult one, but the suffragists never gave up. They continued to fight for their rights, even in the face of great opposition.



The power of collective action. The suffragists were able to achieve their goals by working together. They formed organizations, held marches and protests, and lobbied politicians.



The importance of allies. The suffragists were able to enlist the support of many powerful allies, including some politicians and celebrities. These allies helped to raise awareness of the issue and to pressure lawmakers to pass the amendment.

The lessons from the struggle for the 19th Amendment are still relevant today. We are still facing challenges to voting rights, such as voter suppression and gerrymandering.

Guest:

Ellen Carol DuBois is Distinguished Research Professor in the History Department of UCLA. She is the author of numerous books on the history of women's suffrage in the US. She is the coauthor, with Lynn Dumenil, of the leading textbook in US women’s history, Through Women’s Eyes: An American History with Documents and coeditor, with Vicki Ruiz, of Unequal Sisters: In Inclusive Reader in US Women’s History.

