Texas Matters: Mexico demands buoys be removed

Mexico is taking a wait-and-see approach to dealing with the Operation Lone Star Buoys in the Rio Grande. Mexico’s top diplomat met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday to discuss the barrier.

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena Ibarra joined Blinken for a joint press conference to discuss stopping fentanyl, growing U.S. Mexico trade and the controversial one thousand foot anti-migrant barrier in the middle of the Rio Grande.

Speaking through a translator Bárcena said much of the barrier is on the Mexican side of the river but because of the delicate nature of the situation Mexico is going to wait to see how the Biden Administration’s lawsuit to remove the buoys plays out.

“Our demand is that these buoys be removed. This is an action on the part of a state government that obviously is causing problems that, along the border are not just affecting that state. So I hope to receive good news over the course of this month,” she said.

Texas claims the barrier does not cross the line into Mexico’s waters. Last month The Justice Department sued Texas in federal court seeking an order to remove the state’s border barrier on the grounds that it violates a law that bars unauthorized construction in a navigable waterway.

But Governor Greg Abbott's attorneys argue that the floating barrier is not the type of structure that violates the act because it is placed in shallow areas that ultimately do not affect the navigability of the river. However, it should be noted that the state of Texas itself does operate and navigate boats in the Rio Grande near the buoys. And all along the 1900- mile Rio Grande thousands of boats are used every year.

When asked that since the buoys are in the Rio Grande illegally then why doesn’t the federal government just simply remove the buoys itself, Secretary Blinken replied that they would prefer to follow a legal process.

“We're a country and a government that proceeds by rule of law, and in this case, the Department of Justice has gone to court to sue seeking two things: one, the removal of the, the buoys and two, an injunction against any further construction of buoys. So we need to let this legal process play out. The Department of Justice can give you more detail on this, but that is the proper and appropriate way to proceed for a country that operates under the rule of law,” Blinken said.

But it was the topic of curbing the flow of Fentanyl from Mexico into the U.S. that dominated the press conference. Overdose deaths in the United States tied to the powerful synthetic opioid continues to be a serious problem and getting worse. Nearly 110,000 Americans died last year from drug overdoses, mostly of fentanyl. Blinken told Barcena that fighting fentanyl abuse was "at the very top of the list of our priorities."

“For us and for Mexico. The challenge of dealing with drugs, and particularly now synthetic drugs, is at the top of our respective agendas here in the United States. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid is the number one killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 49, that in and of itself puts it at the very top of the list of our priorities. It's taken a tremendous toll on a human basis. It's taken a tremendous toll on an economic basis more than $1.5 trillion in a, a single year is the cost of dealing with this epidemic. So it's a major priority for President Biden, a major priority for me,” Blinken said.

Barcena said Mexico will be digitally tracking imports, mostly from China, of the pre-cursor ingredients used to make and distribute fentanyl.

“So we're fully aware of how this is a top priority for the United States and Canada because we're losing our young people. This is a matter of public health without a doubt. This is an issue for which there needs to be global collaboration, not just a collaboration between our countries,” Barcena said.

Blinken said that fentanyl is no longer a U.S. problem. The cartels have saturated the market in the United States and are now pushing it into other parts of the world, making it a developing global problem.

SAPD Mental Health Calls

The San Antonio Police Department is facing questions about how it responds to mental health calls. In June, three officers killed Melissa Perez, a woman experiencing a crisis in her apartment. The department has a Mental Health Unit that is supposed to be called upon in these situations but was not used in this case. Instead, officers escalated the situation and were arrested for murder. TPR’s Josh Peck spoke with several families who have been impacted by the department's approach to mental illness.

Can the SAPD Police Itself?

The investigation into the murder of Melissa Perez at the hands of San Antonio Police officers continues as the city waits to see if any of the arrested officers are indicted in the crime. But questions remain on how the city’s police force polices itself. TPR first reported on a troublesome disciplinary history involving two of the officers. Now, accountability reporter Paul Flahive brings more concerns about how it manages officers.

Voter Purges

Keeping the voter rolls updated is an important task as the state prepares for an upcoming election, but a new report shows that Texas, along with some other states are too aggressive in cleaning the rolls, to the point where eligible voters are frequently being purged and prevented from voting. Many of these voters are people of color, naturalized citizens or part of other marginalized or underrepresented communities. Angela Hanks is the chief of programs for Dēmos - a democracy and economy think tank.

Evictions

Evictions are a legal process. There are rules about these processes governed by the Texas property code. But what happens when landlords use strong-arm tactics outside the law to push tenants out? KERA's Christopher Connelly reports.

Texas Prison Heat

Texas prisons have seen nearly two people die each day this summer. A persistent, record-setting and deadly heat wave has ensconced the state for the past two months — and state prisons have seen a spike in deaths across the board. But Texas officials have yet to confirm a heat-related prison death so far this year, and it has been more than a decade since the last one. That’s despite the state not having air conditioning in two-thirds of its prisons. Studies have challenged the death findings. Texas Public Radio accountability reporter Paul Flahive reports.

Slow Prison Releases

Three former inmates of Smith County, east of Dallas, recently filed a lawsuit against the county. They claim they were held for weeks past the end of their sentences. The attorneys bringing the lawsuit say over-detention is a problem throughout Texas. And as KERA's Bret Jaspers reports, more Smith County inmates are speaking up.

