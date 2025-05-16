Texas Matters: Psychedelics and The Texas Trip

Currently in Texas, psychedelic drugs are illegal. They are classified as controlled substances under the Texas Controlled Substances Act. And there are strict penalties for possession, cultivation, or distribution of psilocybin. It’s a felony.

Unlike some other states, Texas has not decriminalized or legalized psilocybin.

However, in Texas there is increasing interest in exploring the therapeutic potential of psychedelics for mental health conditions like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

In a special Texas Public Radio podcast series medical reporter Bonnie Petrie and reporter Robin Berghaus explore how Texas is, somewhat ironically, leading the way in the therapeutic application of psychedelics.

Through bipartisan legislative efforts, significant research initiatives, and active involvement from veteran advocacy groups, the state is at the forefront of integrating psychedelic treatments into mental health care.

In 2021, Texas became the first state to publicly fund research into psychedelic therapies with the passage of House Bill 1802. This legislation mandated a clinical trial to study the effects of psilocybin (the active compound in "magic mushrooms") on veterans with treatment-resistant PTSD, in collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine and veteran-focused medical centers.

Building on this foundation, the Texas Legislature recently passed Senate Bill 2308, allocating $50 million to fund clinical trials of ibogaine—a psychedelic derived from the African shrub iboga—through the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The bill aims to develop and evaluate ibogaine as a treatment for mental health and addiction challenges, positioning Texas to lead in advancing innovative, evidence-based treatments.

Additionally, House Bill 4014 was approved to establish a state-backed study into the use of psychedelics like MDMA, psilocybin, and ketamine for treating conditions such as PTSD and depression. The bill mandates collaboration with leading institutions, including the University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Psychedelic Research and Therapy and Baylor College of Medicine.

Texas's progress in psychedelic research has garnered support across the political spectrum. Former Governor Rick Perry, a Republican, has been a vocal advocate for psychedelic therapies, particularly for veterans suffering from PTSD. Additionally, U.S. Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Morgan Luttrell, both Republicans and military veterans, have championed federal legislation to fund research into psychedelics as a treatment for PTSD in service members.