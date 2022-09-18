© 2022 Texas Public Radio
TXMatters_MainLogo2.png
Texas Matters

Texas Matters: The Race For Agriculture Commissioner

Published September 18, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT
tx ag com candidates.jpg
Candidates for Texas Agriculture Commissioner, incumbent Sid Miller (R) and Susan Hays (D)

In the coming November election for Texas Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General and the other statewide offices down-ballot, perhaps the most impactful votes will be coming from rural Texas.

Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O’Rourke has been campaigning hard in ruby red rural Texas looking to convert voters blue. He’s delivering stump speeches about delivering health care, broadband and other vital services to the state’s agricultural heartland.

This mirrors what is also happening with the race for Texas Agriculture Commissioner. The two candidates, incumbent Republican Sid Miller and challenger Democrat Susan Hays, are running to represent and serve the pastoral parts of the state. But they offer different visions on how to accomplish that.

We are going to hear from both candidates – first up, Democrat Susan Hays and later Republican Sid Miller.

