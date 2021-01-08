© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Texas Matters

Texas Matters: Can The 25th Amendment Remove Trump From Office?

On Jan. 6 a mob of pro-Trump extremists and conspiracy theorists stormed the U.S. capitol and threatened the lives of Congress members, senators and capital staff. One Capitol police office was murdered in the siege.

President Trump invited his supporters to a "Save America" rally in Washington, D.C where the riots began. Politicians like Sen. Ted Cruz and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton were at the forefront of court cases around the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump’s time as president is running out. But because of the insurrection at the Capitol, Jan. 20 can’t come soon enough for many. Elected officials are calling for invoking the 25th Amendment and/or a snap impeachment to remove Trump from office.

How would that work? John Hudak is the Deputy Director for the Center for Effective Public Management and Senior Fellow for Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution.

David Martin Davies
