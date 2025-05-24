© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Petrie Dish

CDC alerts U.S. doctors and travelers to Mexico: Watch for dengue

By Bonnie Petrie
Published May 24, 2025 at 3:48 PM CDT
CDC handout shows a female Aedes aegypti mosquito
REUTERS/James Gathany/CDC/Handout via Reuters
/
X80001
CDC handout shows a female Aedes aegypti mosquito

Mexico is on a growing list of countries for which the Centers for Disease Control is advising travelers to take precautions against mosquito bites that could infect them with the dengue virus. CDC is also urging American doctors to consider dengue when treating patients with symptoms of viral illness and a recent travel history that suggests dengue risk.

Now, it's mosquito season in the U.S., which means that until November, the chance of contracting dengue without leaving the country, while small, is increased. Texas is among a handful of U.S. states with recorded cases of locally acquired dengue. The most recent locally acquired case in Texas was reported in November 2024.

About half the world's population is at risk for dengue infection. It's the most common mosquito-borne disease worldwide. A surge in infections over the last half-decade means that in many areas, dengue has become a year-round concern.

Petrie Dish host Bonnie Petrie spoke with Kelly Broussard, an epidemiologist in the Zoonosis Control Branch of the Texas Department of State Health Services, about dengue: how it's spread, what doctors should watch for, and how to prevent it.

