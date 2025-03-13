Psychedelics and the Texas Trip Part 2: The Science and History of the Medicine

Patients have been leaving the United States to try psychedelic therapies to treat their depression, PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and substance use disorders. With so many patients finding relief, why do psychedelic therapies mostly remain illegal in the U.S., and how do psychedelics actually work?

In part two of a three-part Petrie Dish series, Psychedelics and the Texas Trip , host Bonnie Petrie and reporter Robin Berghaus explore the science and history of psychedelic therapies.

On our trip, we travel to Houston to speak with Dr. Lynnette Averill who is leading a psilocybin clinical trial for veterans with PTSD at Baylor College of Medicine and the Menninger Clinic. Dr. Averill explains how psychedelics work on the brain to produce healing effects.

Thi Lam / Texas Public Raido Dr. Lynnette Averill, PhD

Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Baylor College of Medicine

Director of Research, The Menninger Clinic

Clinical Research Psychologist, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

We speak with Ryan Roberts and Gabe Gonzalez, U.S. veterans who were at their breaking point. They share why they pursued ibogaine and psilocybin therapies, what that process entails, and how they’re doing today.

Then, Dr. Albert Garcia-Romeu at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine reveals the political reasons and Nixon-era legislation that hindered psychedelic therapy research in the U.S. for decades, and what could be done to support research today.