Petrie Dish: CDC purge of forbidden words online creates real-world fear

Employees of the Centers for Disease Control were recently ordered to retract any articles they might have under consideration for publication in medical or scientific journals, so a Trump appointee can scour them for forbidden words, terms and acronyms.

Offending words, terms and acronyms include "gender," "transgender," "pregnant person," "LGBT," "non-binary," "assigned male at birth," "assigned female at birth" and several others.

This came after the CDC website was purged of webpages and datasets involving HIV, the LGBTQ community, youth health and other topics as they rushed to comply with the Trump executive order banning references to transgender identity and another banning government Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives. Fallout from the purge has ricocheted across the country, particularly at agencies that exist to support people who are part of those communities.

Host Bonnie Petrie speaks with Cherise Rohr-Allegrini, CEO of the San Antonio AIDS Foundation.