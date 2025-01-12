Science & Medicine: San Antonio scientist discovers how stress triggers migraines

Migraine headaches can cause a cascade of debilitating symptoms that include pain, nausea, light sensitivity, and visual disturbances. Yu Shin Kim is an associate professor in the Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at the UT Health San Antonio School of Dentistry , and he says the pain of migraines serves a purpose.

“Pain is a hint that your body is not good shape,” Kim said.

Most often, a migraine is hinting that you’re under too much stress, which increases the amount of a tiny molecule called PACAP38 in your blood. High levels of PACAP38 can trigger migraines, and Kim recently discovered how.

“What we found is a new, really reliable receptor for the PACAP, which is in mast cells,” Kim said.

Mast cells are immune cells found in connective tissue, including a membrane that protects the brain and spinal cord called the dura mater. There is a receptor on mast cells called MrgprB2. Kim and his team discovered that when PACAP38 binds with this receptor, mast cells dump a wave of chemicals into the blood. It’s an immune response that causes inflammation and migraine pain.

This is an exciting finding that means scientists might be able to prevent migraines by simply blocking the PACAP38 receptors on mast cells.

“We’re trying to develop a small molecule to block this receptor so you can block all the pain for the patient,” Kim said. “So that's what our future research is about.”

