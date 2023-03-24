© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Petrie Dish

Ozempic may be used to treat Alzheimer’s disease

By Bonnie Petrie
Published March 24, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT
IN: Ozempic Pen
Jason Bergman/Jason Bergman/Sipa USA via Reuters
A photo illustration of an Ozempic pen seen sitting on a table in Carmel, IN on Jan. 26, 2023. The diabetes drug Ozempic has seen supply chain issues due to off label prescribing for weight loss.

Some are calling it the Kim Kardashian weight loss drug. Ozempic related videos have more than 1 billion views on TikTok. If you watch the videos, you might become convinced everyone is taking it.

Ozempic is a medication to help control blood sugar levels in type two diabetes. But it has taken off for an off-label use — as a treatment for obesity.

Now, Ozempic is being studied for yet another potential use — as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

In this episode, host Bonnie Petrie speaks with Dr. Sudha Seshadri, founding director of the Biggs Institute for Alzheimer's and Neurodegenerative Diseases at UT Health San Antonio.

Bonnie Petrie
Bonnie Petrie can be reached at Bonnie@TPR.org and on Twitter at @kbonniepetrie
