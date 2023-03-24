Ozempic may be used to treat Alzheimer’s disease

Some are calling it the Kim Kardashian weight loss drug. Ozempic related videos have more than 1 billion views on TikTok. If you watch the videos, you might become convinced everyone is taking it.

Ozempic is a medication to help control blood sugar levels in type two diabetes. But it has taken off for an off-label use — as a treatment for obesity.

Now, Ozempic is being studied for yet another potential use — as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

In this episode, host Bonnie Petrie speaks with Dr. Sudha Seshadri, founding director of the Biggs Institute for Alzheimer's and Neurodegenerative Diseases at UT Health San Antonio.