Marmoset micriobiomes, human microbiomes, and the fountain of youth

Marmosets are pretty cute. They are tiny little monkeys, roughly squirrel sized. And they chirp, adorably, sort of like little birds. Their behavior — how they act as individuals and how they interact with one another — is interesting to observe because they are good models for the study of many things that are of interest to their much larger, but usually far less furry, primate cousins.

Scientists are now studying marmoset intestines to learn more about aging and the microbiome. One of humanities’ great quests made microscopic in the aging intestines of tiny monkeys.

Host Bonnie Petrie speaks with Corrina Ross, a PHD scientist and the acting director of the Southwest National Primate Research Center, housed at Texas Biomedical Research Institute in San Antonio.