© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Petrie Dish - dark 1400x1400.png
Petrie Dish

Marmoset micriobiomes, human microbiomes, and the fountain of youth

By Bonnie Petrie
Published February 17, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Marmoset_KWest18_7.tif
Kathy West
/
Marmosets courtesy of the Southwest National Primate Center, housed at Texas Biomedical Research Institute in San Antonio.

Marmosets are pretty cute. They are tiny little monkeys, roughly squirrel sized. And they chirp, adorably, sort of like little birds. Their behavior — how they act as individuals and how they interact with one another — is interesting to observe because they are good models for the study of many things that are of interest to their much larger, but usually far less furry, primate cousins.

Scientists are now studying marmoset intestines to learn more about aging and the microbiome. One of humanities’ great quests made microscopic in the aging intestines of tiny monkeys.

Host Bonnie Petrie speaks with Corrina Ross, a PHD scientist and the acting director of the Southwest National Primate Research Center, housed at Texas Biomedical Research Institute in San Antonio.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
Petrie Dish Top StoriesTexas BioMedmarmosetsmicrobiome
Bonnie Petrie
Bonnie Petrie can be reached at Bonnie@TPR.org and on Twitter at @kbonniepetrie
See stories by Bonnie Petrie