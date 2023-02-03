The reality of long COVID in 2023

Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, professor and chair of Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, runs two long COVID clinics.

She’s known for running marathons and she partners in running a home as a mom to two children. But after recovering from COVID-19, she couldn’t walk around a mall. Host Bonnie Petrie speaks with Dr. Gutierrez about the realities of long COVID for millions of people three years into the pandemic.