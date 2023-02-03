© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Petrie Dish - dark 1400x1400.png
Petrie Dish

The reality of long COVID in 2023

By Bonnie Petrie
Published February 3, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
8B7F9204-2FF0-40F8-8F2E-3E8BEE8D2A89.jpeg
Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez testifying before Congress in 2022

Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, professor and chair of Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, runs two long COVID clinics.

She’s known for running marathons and she partners in running a home as a mom to two children. But after recovering from COVID-19, she couldn’t walk around a mall. Host Bonnie Petrie speaks with Dr. Gutierrez about the realities of long COVID for millions of people three years into the pandemic.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
Petrie Dish Top Storieslong covidDr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez
Bonnie Petrie
Bonnie Petrie can be reached at Bonnie@TPR.org and on Twitter at @kbonniepetrie
See stories by Bonnie Petrie