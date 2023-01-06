Is immunity debt or immunity theft to blame for children's respiratory virus spike?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned of a rise in severe Strep Group A infections among children. This is in the midst of an active respiratory virus season that has put pediatric hospitals under intense pressure.

Kids seem to be catching everything and getting sicker as the pandemic enters its third winter, leaving physicians and researchers to figure out what's going on.

Host Bonnie Petrie speaks with Dr. Tess Barton, associate professor of pediatric infectious diseases at UT Health, about the theory of immunity debt and whether it holds up.