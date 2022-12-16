© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Petrie Dish

The truth about SSRI antidepressants

By Bonnie Petrie
Published December 16, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST
Close up of young woman taking prescription pill. Medicine, health care concept.

Tens of millions of Americans take selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors — SSRIs — to treat depression by addressing what was believed to be a chemical imbalance in the brain.

While new research debunks this theory, there are a number of factors people should consider before getting off these medications.

In this episode, host Bonnie Petrie speaks with Dr. Joanna Moncrieff, one of the authors of "The serotonin theory of depression: a systematic umbrella review of the evidence," an article in the journal Molecular Psychiatry about her findings and the evolving research about the treatment of depression.

Bonnie Petrie
Bonnie Petrie can be reached at Bonnie@TPR.org and on Twitter at @kbonniepetrie
