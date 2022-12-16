The truth about SSRI antidepressants

Tens of millions of Americans take selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors — SSRIs — to treat depression by addressing what was believed to be a chemical imbalance in the brain.

While new research debunks this theory, there are a number of factors people should consider before getting off these medications.

In this episode, host Bonnie Petrie speaks with Dr. Joanna Moncrieff, one of the authors of "The serotonin theory of depression: a systematic umbrella review of the evidence," an article in the journal Molecular Psychiatry about her findings and the evolving research about the treatment of depression.