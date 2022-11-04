Welcome to the golden age of the genome

Whole genome sequencing is now becoming cheap enough that doctors will be able to order it for everyone if they want. That could lead to truly personalized medicine. But it could be even bigger than that.

In this episode, host Bonnie Petrie visits the Genomics Core laboratory at the University of Texas at San Antonio and speaks with lab manager Sean Vargas.

Then, we hear from Claudia Satizabal, associate professor at the Department of Public Health Sciences at UT Health San Antonio, on what this could mean for researchers working on treatments for a variety of conditions and diseases.