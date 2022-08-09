© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Petrie Dish returns in September

Published August 9, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT
When Petrie Dish returns in September, we'll continue to bring you the latest on COVID-19 and also explore other topics with in-depth interview and reporting ... like a new study on depression that has people asking their doctors about their SSRI's ... or the idea that sequencing your genome may soon be affordable for almost everyone. Should you do it? And yes, we’ll dive into that other fast spreading virus: monkeypox. That’s all on Petrie Dish when we return in September.

