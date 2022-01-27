© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Peter Hotez on the Texas-made COVID vaccine that could help billions

Published January 27, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST
Dr. Peter Hotez and Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi of Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine have developed a new COVID vaccine that could prove beneficial to lower resource countries. They said their Texas location was key to the project: There were lots of local philanthropic groups that agreed to fund their research.

Dr. Peter Hotez has become one of the faces of the pandemic. The bow-tied Texas scientist has been all over radio and television — and on this podcast, too — explaining viruses generally and COVID-19 specifically. Now Hotez and his partner, PhD scientist Maria Elena Bottazzi, have developed a vaccine that would be cheap and easy to produce.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Bonnie Petrie
Bonnie Petrie can be reached at Bonnie@TPR.org and on Twitter at @kbonniepetrie
See stories by Bonnie Petrie