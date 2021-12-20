The other Texas drought: Rural hospital closures

Texas has had 24 rural hospital closures since 2005, the most in the country, and the problem is being felt by the most vulnerable.

For the last year, The Texas Newsroom, PBS Frontline, and APM Research Lab have studied the decline in rural Texas healthcare and what it means for rural communities.

The project culminates with a special report hosted by TPR's Bonnie Petrie and Texas Tech Public Media's Jayme Lozano.

Read the full story here: The other Texas drought: Rural healthcare in jeopardy as hospitals shutter