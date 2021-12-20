© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Petrie Dish_new logo.jpg
Petrie Dish

The other Texas drought: Rural hospital closures

Published December 20, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
RuralHealthcare.jpg
Rebecca Cushman
/
Texas Tech Public Media

Texas has had 24 rural hospital closures since 2005, the most in the country, and the problem is being felt by the most vulnerable.

For the last year, The Texas Newsroom, PBS Frontline, and APM Research Lab have studied the decline in rural Texas healthcare and what it means for rural communities.

The project culminates with a special report hosted by TPR's Bonnie Petrie and Texas Tech Public Media's Jayme Lozano.

Read the full story here: The other Texas drought: Rural healthcare in jeopardy as hospitals shutter

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

Petrie DishPetrie Dishrural hospitals
Stay Connected