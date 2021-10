A new podcast from Texas Public Radio explores the confusion, heartbreak, and joy of moving back home to care for an aging relative. It's hosted by longtime NPR journalist Kitty Eisele, who chronicles her journey caring for her dad and the conversations she has with friends and experts along the way.

You can listen to the first five episodes of "Demented" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.