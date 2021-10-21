© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Petrie Dish

What you need to know about vaccine booster shots

Published October 21, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT
People receive COVID-19 booster vaccination in Michigan
EMILY ELCONIN/REUTERS
/
X07230
FILE PHOTO: A nurses fills up syringes for patients as they receive their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccination during a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination clinic in Southfield, Michigan, U.S., September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

The guidance on COVID-19 boosters has changed again. And with every change and with active internet disinformation campaigns, it gets more difficult for many people to trust what they are hearing.

On this episode of Petrie Dish, host Bonnie Petrie speaks with Dr. Tracey Baas of Texas Biomedical Institute about timing, mixing and matching, who should be getting it, and more.

Editor's note: Texas Biomed is among Texas Public Radio's financial supporters. That didn't, of course, play any role in our decision to talk with Dr. Baas.

