'Petrie Dish' Host Receives COVID-19 Vaccine, But Why Are Other Texans Missing Out?

This week's Petrie Dish is personal: Host Bonnie Petrie receives her first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.

More than 50 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s more than 10% of the population, far short of where the country needs to be to reach heard immunity. There are still open questions about how these variants will play into the equation, but with about 1.5 million more people getting vaccinated each day, the “end game” is certainly within sight. But not everyone wants the vaccine.

Follow along with Bonnie's experience the day of her vaccination.

