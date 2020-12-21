Overwhelmed And Understaffed: Rural Hospitals Struggle With Texas' Worst COVID-19 Surge

More than 170 hospitals in Texas report intensive care units near or at capacity, according to federal data. More than 130 report "critical staffing shortages."

It's a bad pairing. Staffing shortages reduce quality of care, cause larger care centers to reject transfers at higher than normal rates, and can lead to burnout and "compassion fatigue."

These figures come as the state experiences its worst surge in cases yet, setting multiple records throughout December.

For some hospitals, the vaccine is arriving. For others — and for the general public — it's still on the horizon. What happens between now and widespread distribution?

Reported and Produced by: Bonnie Petrie and Dominic Anthony Walsh

Sound Design and Music: Jacob Rosati

Executive Producer: Fernanda Camarena

Host: Bonnie Petrie

TPR News Director: Dan Katz

Texas Newsroom Managing Editor: Mark Memmott

