A Haitian Odyssey E2: Chile

Published May 25, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT
South America became a haven for many Haitians displaced by the devastating earthquake of 2010. But, as Black migrants from an impoverished country, Haitians were also among the most vulnerable immigrant populations. In this second episode of Line in the Land, Haitians tell their stories of a decade of migration across the Americas — and how countries that initially welcomed them, ultimately shut their doors.

Read more reporting from the Houston Chronicle: Inside the brutal 10,000-mile journey Haitian migrants make in search of a home

Tags

Line in the LandTPRHouston ChronicleTitle 42HaitiChile
Elizabeth Trovall
Joey Palacios
Stephania Corpi
