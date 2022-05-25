A Haitian Odyssey E2: Chile

South America became a haven for many Haitians displaced by the devastating earthquake of 2010. But, as Black migrants from an impoverished country, Haitians were also among the most vulnerable immigrant populations. In this second episode of Line in the Land, Haitians tell their stories of a decade of migration across the Americas — and how countries that initially welcomed them, ultimately shut their doors.

