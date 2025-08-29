Fronteras: ‘It’s unwritten history’— The years-long fight to offer American Indian/Native Studies in Texas public schools

Following approval from the Texas State Board of Education in June, school districts across the state now have the option to offer American Indian/Native Studies as an elective course.

Students who enroll in the course will learn about the history and living cultures of American Indians and understand issues and events from Native perspectives, according to the Texas Education Agency.

Approval came following a years-long process and amid a new state law that bans diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in public schools.

The basis of the Native American Studies course was piloted in 2021 in the Grand Prairie Independent School District.

Hawana Townsley — a descendant of 19th century Comanche leader, Quanah Parker — helped craft the curriculum from the beginning.

“We want to ignite that spark of interest so that maybe these students that are in the class will find an interest, and this will become a lifelong journey that they are taking to learn more about us now and historically,” she said.

1 of 4 — AINS First Community Meeting-2-8-2020.JPEG Hawana Townsley, a Comanche Native elder and descendant of Quanah Parker, helped craft the curriculum for the American Indian/Native Studies elective course. Durango Mendoza 2 of 4 — State Board of Education member Marisa Perez-Diaz discusses the controversial Bluebonnet teaching materials at a meeting of the Marisa Pérez-Díaz represents parts of South Texas in District 3 of the State Board of Education. Jay Janner / /American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Co 3 of 4 — IMG_6744.jpg TPR's Norma Martinez (left) and Marisa Pérez Díaz (right), a member of the Texas State Board of Education Marian Navarro / TPR 4 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-08-28 101941.png Orlando Lara is the co-founder of the Ethnic Studies Network of Texas. Courtesy / Orlando Lara

Marisa Pérez-Díaz, a member of the Texas State Board of Education, has been a champion for ethnic studies.

“(If) we provide resonant curriculums where our students can see themselves in the language and in the experiences, there's a connection there,” she said. “There's a deeper commitment to their education, and we'll see more successes.”

Orlando Lara, co-founder of the Ethnic Studies Network of Texas, agreed.

“The call for ethnic studies in Texas has a long, long history,” he said. “There's this long kind of unwritten history that we're sort of starting to write now.”

