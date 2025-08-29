© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘It’s unwritten history’— The years-long fight to offer American Indian/Native Studies in Texas public schools

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published August 29, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
A community meeting in 2020 discusses American Indian/Native Studies.
Durango Mendoza
A community meeting in 2020 discusses American Indian/Native Studies.
Durango Mendoza
Individuals testify for American Indian/Native Studies in April 2025 testimony at the Committee of Instruction meeting in Austin.
Orlando Lara
Individuals testify for American Indian/Native Studies in April 2025 testimony at the Committee of Instruction meeting in Austin.
Orlando Lara
A photo from the North Texas Ethnic Studies Regional Gathering in Fort Worth, Texas in 2019.
Jonathan Perez
A photo from the North Texas Ethnic Studies Regional Gathering in Fort Worth, Texas in 2019.
Jonathan Perez
The Texas State Board of Education.
The Texas State Board of Education.
Jay Janner / American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Co
The seal of the State Board of Education.
The seal of the State Board of Education.
Jay Janner / American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Co

Following approval from the Texas State Board of Education in June, school districts across the state now have the option to offer American Indian/Native Studies as an elective course.

Students who enroll in the course will learn about the history and living cultures of American Indians and understand issues and events from Native perspectives, according to the Texas Education Agency.

Approval came following a years-long process and amid a new state law that bans diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in public schools.

The basis of the Native American Studies course was piloted in 2021 in the Grand Prairie Independent School District.

Hawana Townsley — a descendant of 19th century Comanche leader, Quanah Parker — helped craft the curriculum from the beginning.

“We want to ignite that spark of interest so that maybe these students that are in the class will find an interest, and this will become a lifelong journey that they are taking to learn more about us now and historically,” she said.

Hawana Townsley, a Comanche Native elder and descendant of Quanah Parker, helped craft the curriculum for the American Indian/Native Studies elective course.
Durango Mendoza
Hawana Townsley, a Comanche Native elder and descendant of Quanah Parker, helped craft the curriculum for the American Indian/Native Studies elective course.
Durango Mendoza
Marisa Pérez-Díaz represents parts of South Texas in District 3 of the State Board of Education.
Marisa Pérez-Díaz represents parts of South Texas in District 3 of the State Board of Education.
Jay Janner / /American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Co
TPR's Norma Martinez (left) and Marisa Pérez Díaz (right), a member of the Texas State Board of Education
Marian Navarro / TPR
TPR's Norma Martinez (left) and Marisa Pérez Díaz (right), a member of the Texas State Board of Education
Marian Navarro / TPR
Orlando Lara is the co-founder of the Ethnic Studies Network of Texas.
Courtesy / Orlando Lara
Orlando Lara is the co-founder of the Ethnic Studies Network of Texas.
Courtesy / Orlando Lara

Marisa Pérez-Díaz, a member of the Texas State Board of Education, has been a champion for ethnic studies.

“(If) we provide resonant curriculums where our students can see themselves in the language and in the experiences, there's a connection there,” she said. “There's a deeper commitment to their education, and we'll see more successes.”

Orlando Lara, co-founder of the Ethnic Studies Network of Texas, agreed.

“The call for ethnic studies in Texas has a long, long history,” he said. “There's this long kind of unwritten history that we're sort of starting to write now.”

Read a recent letter from the Department of Education below on why American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian history is not classified as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) or Critical Race Theory (CRT).

Letter From Department of Education to NIEA by Texas Public Radio

