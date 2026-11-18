Author and journalist Patrick Strickland didn't grow up surrounded by books. In fact, he didn't consider himself much of a reader until he was in college, when a used bookstore in Denton, Texas, introduced him to a novel that would change his life.

Penguin Random House The Stranger by Albert Camus

The Stranger by Albert Camus

Strickland's first independent reading experience came with Albert Camus' The Stranger. He found a copy at Recycled Books in downtown Denton, drawn to it partly because the band The Cure had based a song on the novel.

He took the book home and read it in one sitting.

Strickland says the novel's impact came partly from its timing. He was at a point in his life when he felt adrift and struggled to understand why certain things happened to him.

Camus' portrayal of a man who seems out of step with the world gave Strickland an unsettling sense of recognition. The book seemed to articulate feelings he hadn't been able to put into words.

"I remember that when I put it down, I was almost shaking," Strickland recalled. "I had never read anything like that in my life."

The novel's themes of alienation and the difficulty of making sense of the world resonated with Strickland as he navigated substance use, a career-ending wrestling injury and an uncertain future. He read the book two or three more times that first month. Nearly 20 years later, he still returns to reading it again each year.

Picador Modern Classics Jesus' Son by Denis Johnson

Jesus' Son by Denis Johnson

Another formative book came years later, while Strickland was living in the West Bank, teaching high school and working as a journalist. A friend recommended Denis Johnson's short-story collection Jesus' Son.

The stories, about people struggling with addiction, poverty and difficult circumstances, helped Strickland recognize that his own experiences could become material for fiction.

He also found unexpected personal connections in the collection, including to the story, "Steady Hands at Seattle General," involving two men in a rehabilitation facility. The story reminded him of a difficult chapter in his father's own life.

Strickland was particularly struck by the humanity Johnson brought to characters living on the margins. The stories didn't romanticize addiction or hardship, but they offered tenderness and even humor alongside the bleakness. That combination helped Strickland reconsider his own past and recognize that the experiences he once viewed as obstacles could become the foundation for his fiction.

For Strickland, Jesus' Son also challenged the idea that a writer needs to have extraordinary experiences to tell meaningful stories. Johnson's characters were people moving through uncertainty, making mistakes and trying to get by. Seeing those lives treated with compassion helped Strickland understand that his own experiences were worth writing about.

“I think probably for the first time I thought, well, maybe I do have some experiences that could feed directly into fiction," said Strickland.

Grove Weidenfeld Wild at Heart: The Story of Sailor and Lula by Barry Gifford

Wild at Heart by Barry Gifford

A third book, Barry Gifford's Wild at Heart, introduced Strickland to characters whose lives felt remarkably real. First familiar to him through David Lynch's film adaptation, the novel's dialogue and tenderness stayed with him long after he read it.

Beyond the novel's unusual love story, Strickland connected with its distinctly Southern voices and conversational dialogue. The story of Sailor and Lula, two people trying to make a life together despite the odds, stayed with him. He eventually tracked down a collection of Gifford's other books featuring the characters and read them almost nonstop, feeling as if he had come to know them personally.

Strickland also found something unexpected in the novel's portrayal of love. Despite the characters' circumstances and the obstacles they face, Gifford writes about Sailor and Lula with remarkable tenderness. Their conversations, often set in ordinary places like motel rooms and bars, struck Strickland as a kind of plainspoken poetry. The book showed him that even in difficult circumstances, people can carve out space for love, freedom and connection.

“Despite very great odds, you can still forge a little free spot to have love and tenderness and empathy in your life,” said Strickland.

The lasting lessons from these three books

Together, the three books helped shape Strickland's reading life — and his understanding of writing and empathy.

He says reading taught him to look beyond first impressions and recognize that everyone carries experiences others cannot see.

For Strickland, books offer a way to extend grace to others — and to ourselves: “For me, reading these books and any books really is an exercise in learning how to give people a little bit more grace, how to treat people with a little bit more grace, and how to also treat yourself with a little bit more grace.”

Guest:

Patrick Strickland is the author of four books, including A History of Heartache: Stories.

Read more about the author here.

Melville House A History of Heartache by Patrick Strickland

The "Mirror Books" podcast series is part of a Texas Public Radio project examining family literacy as a potential solution to San Antonio’s literacy challenges. Through the experiences of families, educators and local organizations, the reporting examines effective interventions, barriers to access and a closer look at programs showing promise for improving literacy outcomes across generations. Learn more at tpr.org/literacy

Support for the family literacy series comes from the Solutions Journalism Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rigorous and compelling reporting about responses to social problems.