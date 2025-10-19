© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Public

Book Public: 'A Guardian and a Thief' by Megha Majumdar

By Yvette Benavides
Published October 19, 2025 at 10:16 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Knopf

In Megha Majumdar’s novel, A Guardian and a Thief, we are in Kolkata in a near-future setting beset by extreme heat, floods and famine.

The character of Ma is preparing to leave this city behind with her two-year-old daughter, Mishti, and her elderly father, Dadu.

Ma is bound for Ann Arbor, Michigan, where her husband is a scientist. She has finally procured a visa from the consulate. Her bags are packed and she’s ready.

One morning, however, she discovers her purse is missing — as are all the immigration documents she needs to leave India and travel to a future in the United States.

Outside of Kolkata, Boomba and his own family are weathering the same catastrophic situation that Ma is. Their extreme situations prompt Boomba to do something desperate.

Ma and Boomba’s situations intertwine. Each one commits acts in the name of survival that would seem out of character.

Soon enough, it becomes more and more difficult to discern who exactly is the guardian and who is the thief.

Guest: Megha Majumdar

Read more about the author here.

Tags
Book Public Top StoriesTPRBooksliterature
Yvette Benavides
Yvette Benavides can be reached at bookpublic@tpr.org.
See stories by Yvette Benavides