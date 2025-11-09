Book Public: 'The Art of Jacques Pépin'

Just in time for his ninetieth birthday, The Art of Jacques Pépin brings together the master chef's 99 favorite recipes paired with his signature artwork spanning the last 60 years.

The recipes cover all courses, including desserts.

He also offers ideas for alternate ingredients for some of these recipes—with that same kind, thoughtful spirit we've come to know and love from his PBS series over the years.

These recipes are signature Pépin. That means they are timely, classic, delicious and achievable.

He has always been someone who presents his recipes with thoughtful context and endearing anecdotes.

And throughout the book there is gorgeous original artwork—painting, line art, sculpture.

In this wide-ranging conversation Jacques Pépin shares stories about his long, career as a chef and his passion for art. They are inextricably linked for him—and now, for the rest of us, too.

It's easy to see why he always signs off with "Happy Cooking!" He brings a sense of joy to creating his recipes. That same joy is evident as he discusses his love for his painting, drawings, and sculptures.

