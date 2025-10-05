Book Public: 'Starting from Here' by Paula Saunders

In Paula Saunders’ latest novel, Starting from Here, the year is 1973 and 15-year-old René, from working-class Rapid City, South Dakota, leaves her family home to pursue the dream of becoming a professional dancer.

We follow René's often-tumultuous journey through the challenges of adolescence, artistic ambition, and finding acceptance in a world that doesn't always have her best interests at heart.

René's difficult coming-of-age story is full of the contradictions of familial love. That same family makes sacrifices—but also presents her with other problems she must try to negotiate.

From the author of The Distance Home, Paula Saunders is back with Starting from Here—which can be considered a standalone sequel.

René is chasing that dream of becoming a ballerina. But the journey takes her from the quiet town in South Dakota to the competitive dance studios of Phoenix and Denver, where she confronts bullying, neglect, and predatory adults.

Her path is full of obstacles. Her mother is supportive but also sees her own unfulfilled dreams reflected in her daughter.

This is a novel with deep resonances for readers who are René's age—or once were.

Guest: Paula Saunders

Paula Saunders is the author of Starting from Here.

Learn more about the author here.