Book Public: ‘Woman Without Shame': Sandra Cisneros' poetry collection celebrates life without shame

Woman Without Shame, is Sandra Cisneros' latest poetry collection. There are over 50 poems on wide-ranging subjects and themes. There are San Antonio poems and poems set in Mexico. There are poems about art, food, sex, love, and the natural world.

Cisneros is 67 years old now, and though she has never been one to shy away from saying exactly what she thinks, the poems here have an extra edge of candor, a bubbling-over urgency, if not also a slow-simmering wisdom.