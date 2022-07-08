© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
book public_album art.jpg
Book Public

Que Esperanzas: 'Nature Exchange' by Sindya Bhanoo

Published July 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Sindya Bhanoo.jpg
Sindya Bhanoo

“Que Esperanzas” is a new series from Book Public.

The expression "Que Esperanzas" is an ironic or pessimistic interjection meant to convey the improbability of success.

cover Bhanyoo.jpg

Book Public’s “Que Esperanzas” series focuses on short stories with protagonists who are women surviving catastrophic injustice in their everyday lives with a thin measure of hope.

This week's story is “Nature Exchange” by Sindya Bhanoo.

Veena and her son, Neel, make frequent trips to a nature center. It is an outing that bonds them and that underscores their special connection as mother and son. When Neel is killed in a school shooting, Veena’s world is upended. She struggles and clings to the memory of her son by continuing the routines they’d shared. She enters those same spaces as if to recover the immensity of what she has lost. What can she possibly gain in the process of her stark and unending grief?

The story “Nature Exchange” can be found in the story collection Seeking Fortune Elsewhere. 

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

Book Public BooksTPR
Yvette Benavides
Yvette Benavides can be reached at bookpublic@tpr.org.
See stories by Yvette Benavides