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The Soul Stick Q at URBAN-15

The Soul Stick Q at URBAN-15

The Soul Stick Q Returns to URBAN-15 for a two-day showcase presenting a theatrical series of songs with historical and witty commentary that illustrates the development of Doo Wop as a genre.

Come out to URBAN-15 Studios Friday July 24 and Saturday July 25 from 7:00 to 8:30pm CST for an unforgettable evening of classic a cappella tunes!

Soul Stick Q is interested in the history and development of R&B and Soul, from its gospel roots on through its heyday during the 1970’s.

Tickets available July 1st at URBAN15.org

Urban-15
$15
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through Jul 25, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

URBAN-15
(210) 736-1500
events@urban15.org
http://urban15.org

Artist Group Info

events@urban15.org
Urban-15
2500 S. Presa
San Antonio, Texas 78210
2107361500
events@urban15.org
https://urban15.org