Un Grito Gallery is excited to present "Know Body”, a solo exhibition of new works by Albert Alvarez.

This show will open Thursday, August 6th and Friday, August 7th, 2026, from 7-10 pm with a closing reception held on August 20th, 2026. Other days by appointment only.

“In a time of extreme individualism- a society that is obsessed with image, status, followers, brands; without mindfulness and the wisdom of not self, this becomes a constant, never enough chase. When you deeply see the emptiness, the rising and falling of thoughts and emotions, the coming and going of fads and trends, you begin to see that none of this is actually you. There is just a stream of changing phenomenon. You don't suppress your feelings, but you also don't build a wounded identity around them. This is not philosophy or a trance, it is clear seeing, mental clarity. When you see clearly, something shifts, you can still work hard, still succeed, but your motivation changes. You care more about the quality of your effort than how it reflects on your ego. You serve the task, not the ego-based self. This wisdom frees yourself from the exhausting pressure to define yourself, you're no longer trapped by other people’s opinions or your own stories.”

Albert Alvarez is an artist living and working in San Antonio, TX. He has been actively exhibiting since 2006 pursuing a style that blends Eastern and Western artistic traditions with contemporary culture. Alvarez began his pursuits with an interest in Ancient Chinese brush painting before developing a liking for master Albrecht Durer. Alvarez draws from Buddhism and his psychedelic experiences to envision his pictures and imbue his artwork with purpose and mystery from the world around him.

