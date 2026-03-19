Rooted in Saving Water: Conserve and Share Photo Contest

As the Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA) celebrates 30 years of stewardship on June 28th, we invite residents, students, businesses, and organizations from Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays, Medina, and Uvalde counties to help us look to the future by showcasing how you're managing the drought. Whether you're collecting rainwater, composting, using drip irrigation, or embracing native plants—we want to see it!

Winning photos will be featured in the 2027 EAA Calendar, celebrating innovation, resilience, and the community’s shared commitment to protecting the aquifer. Learn more and submit your photos here!

Edwards Aquifer Authority is a Texan by Nature conservation partner.