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Typewriter Type-In

Typewriter Type-In

Come and join us for a unique event offering some vintage tech. Typewriters will be available for attendees to sit down and manually type out a poem, a few thoughts, or perhaps a letter to a loved one. So come for a nostalgic throw-back or experience pre-PC tech for the first time. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Mission Branch Library
Free
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM, every day through Aug 15, 2026.

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library
210-207-2500
sapl.marketing@sanantonio.gov
mysapl.org
Mission Branch Library
3134 Roosevelt Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78214
210-207-2704
kassandra.vela-laosa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/