Typewriter Type-In
Typewriter Type-In
Come and join us for a unique event offering some vintage tech. Typewriters will be available for attendees to sit down and manually type out a poem, a few thoughts, or perhaps a letter to a loved one. So come for a nostalgic throw-back or experience pre-PC tech for the first time. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.
Mission Branch Library
Free
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM, every day through Aug 15, 2026.
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library
210-207-2500
sapl.marketing@sanantonio.gov
Mission Branch Library
3134 Roosevelt AveSan Antonio, Texas 78214
210-207-2704
kassandra.vela-laosa@sanantonio.gov