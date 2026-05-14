“Puro Conjunto: Border(less) Sound” celebrates how this uniquely Texan genre continues to thrive in San Antonio, the region, and beyond. The exhibit will highlight the people, places, and traditions at the heart of conjunto. Museum visitors will see conjunto pioneer Bruno Villarreal’s accordion, along with artifacts central to the genre—some of which will be on display for the first time--along with loans from the community and other organizations. Additionally, visitors are invited to get hands-on with a selection of musical instruments at an interactive station on the exhibit floor.

Adult $10, youth (5-17), senior (65+) and military with ID $5, UT San Antonio students, faculty and staff – Free

Cashless facility – purchase tickets online at https://texancultures.universitytickets.com/

