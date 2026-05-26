Selena Forever | Siempre Selena is a photographic exhibition featuring images by Texas photographer John Dyer, capturing Selena at a pivotal moment in her rise to stardom.

On View: June 4, 2026 – January 4, 2027

This exhibition features intimate and striking photographs captured during Selena’s rise to international stardom in the early 1990s. The exhibition offers an intimate look at an artist whose talent, charisma and determination transformed Tejano music and helped redefine representation for Mexican American women in popular culture. The featured images have never been displayed together, giving new context to Dyer’s work with Selena.

More than a music icon, Selena was a groundbreaking Tejana whose story reflected the spirit of the American West itself: bold, resilient, entrepreneurial and deeply connected to culture and community. Like generations of Tejanos who helped shape Texas through perseverance, innovation and cultural pride, Selena forged her own path while carrying the traditions of her community forward. Her legacy continues to inspire new generations, embodying the pioneering spirit, creativity and determination that remain central to the story of the West.

“Selena’s story is deeply connected to the cultural pride and artistic expression that define Tejano identity,” said Jackson. “Her influence transcends music and continues to inspire audiences across generations, making her an important part of this broader cultural conversation. The exhibition shares an icon who demonstrates the lasting influence of Tejanos – and Tejanas – in Texas and beyond.