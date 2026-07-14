Nutrition by Addition
Nutrition by Addition
Learn about the purpose of inflammation, as well as the signs and symptoms of chronic inflammation. Explore the benefits that lifestyle change can have on your inflammatory load.
A Community Nutrition Education Coordinator with the San Antonio Food Bank will lead us through these classes.
Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Food Bank
210.337.3663
info@safoodbank.org
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. ParkSan Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov