Basic Car Care at Collins Garden Library
Basic Car Care at Collins Garden Library
Learn how to check tire pressure and tread condition, how to choose coolant and check levels on the coolant reservoir, how to check a battery for corrosion and attach jumper cables, filter types and when to change them, basic safety tips, and more!
Note: Programs will begin with a presentation inside and will move outside for a show-and-tell, including time for Q&A. The presentation is for adults and older teens.
No registration is required.
Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. ParkSan Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov