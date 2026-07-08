Self – A video exhibition with alumni artists Alex Bag, Anne Wallace, Kang Sung Lee, and Paul Pfeiffer

𝘚𝘦𝘭𝘧 is a group exhibition that reexamines video art at Artpace through the work of four alumni artists. Each artist investigates the complexities of identity through self-portraits, projections of the self, and the body as a means of self-representation. This exhibition explores both how individuals perceive themselves and how others might view them.

While each artist employs distinct strategies—whether through video performance, observation, reflection on physical change, or narrative experimentation—they are united in their examination of selfhood. Together, these works offer a multifaceted exploration of identity, inviting viewers to consider the many ways it is constructed, performed, and perceived.

Featured alumni artists include Alex Bag, Paul Pfieffer, Kang Seung Lee, and Anne Wallace.