© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
twenty four seven cover
Twenty-Four Seven: A Podcast About Caregiving

Raising Money for Caregivers, One Joke At A Time

Published October 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Lauren Miller Rogen and Scott Miller.JPG
Jennifer Carrillo
/
Copywritten by Jennifer Carrillo Photography

What do Michael Che, Sarah Silverman and Kermit the Frog have in common? They're just a few of the celebrities who've helped Hilarity for Charity give direct aid to families caring for someone with Alzheimer's or dementia. HFC, as it's known, is the brainchild of actor Lauren Miller Rogen, who cared for her mom with Alzheimer's at a young age. Lauren enlisted her husband, comedian Seth Rogen, along with her family and friends to put on comedy shows to fundraise and lift spirits. On this episode, Lauren and her dad Scott Miller talk about their experience caregiving and how they're trying to lighten the burden for other caregivers today.

Subscribe for new episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

3