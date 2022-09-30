What Caring Looks Like When There Is No Cure

Investigative journalist Esme Deprez was sitting in a diner in New York when she got a text from her dad, asking her to help him die. Less than a month later, she drove to a pharmacy in Maine to pick up the medicine that would allow him to end his life, using Maine’s new “Aid in Dying” law.

Esme tells Kitty about what she learned caring for her dad, epidemiologist Ron Deprez. His experience with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, gave Esme an education into the choices we can, and cannot make, for ourselves and our loved ones at the end of our lives.

Listen to Twenty-Four Seven: A Podcast About Caregiving on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or anywhere else you listen to podcasts.