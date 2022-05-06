© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Taking Care of Tasha: A Son Remembers

On this Mother's Day bonus episode, writer Brian Morton tells Kitty about the difficulties and delights of caring for his mother, a beloved teacher with a fiery personality who remained stubborn and independent even as her health declined. Brian's memoir, Tasha, is both a portrait of his mother and an account of the complexities of dementia care.

Subscribe to Twenty-Four Seven: A Podcast About Caregiving on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

2