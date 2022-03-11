© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Twenty-Four Seven: A Podcast About Caregiving

If It's Broke, Fix It

Published March 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST
Many of us who care for an aging parent rely on the help of a paid caregiver, someone to fill in when you're not available or just need a few hours off. Those professional home care aides take on demanding, intimate work that allows elderly people to stay at home rather than move into a nursing home, and yet on average, they make just $11 an hour. 

The guest on this episode is Ai-Jen Poo, an activist and lobbyist who has sought better pay for caregivers and greater access to in-home care for people who need it. She tells Kitty how her grandmother and grandfather inspired her work, and the policy changes she thinks the United States needs to fix its elder care system. 

