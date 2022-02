Jacquelyn Revere was just 29 when she started caring for her mom with Alzheimer’s. She built an audience of more than half a million followers when she started posting about it on TikTok. She talks with Kitty about what it’s like to become a parent to her parent at a very young age, and how an ounce of humor goes a long way.

Subscribe for new episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or any other podcast platform.