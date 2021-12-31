© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Twenty-Four Seven: A Podcast About Caregiving

New Name, New Season

Published December 31, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST
We have new episodes coming in January, 2022, as Kitty expands from her personal story caring for her dad to the experiences of many families.

Guests this season include author Patti Davis, about caring for her father, the late president Ronald Reagan;  MacArthur "Genius Grant" winner Ai-Jen Poo, and caregiver Jacquelyn Joyce Revere, who shares her experiences caring for her mom on TikTok and YouTube.

We also want to hear about your experience taking care of aging relatives, and share those anecdotes on the podcast. Get in touch with us at 247@tpr.org, and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts. 

