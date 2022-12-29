© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Dating App Slander, And Other San Antonio Stories

Published December 29, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST
Gossip, rumors, and behind-the-scenes drama are the subject of this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, the second part of the December storytelling event.

Worth Repeating returns on February 14th with Rescued: stories being rescued by a pet, person, or anything else. Join us for the show, or submit your own story at tpr.org/wr.

Support for Worth Repeating comes from Real Ale brewing company, the 80/20 Foundation, do210.com, and Texas A&M San Antonio.

