Reflections on San Antonio's 2020 Racial Reckoning

In the summer of 2020, TPR asked listeners to share their stories about race and racism in San Antonio in a live virtual storytelling event. The city had experienced the wave of civil unrest that swept the country that summer following the killing of George Floyd by police. In the wake of that national spotlight on racial inequality, storytellers shared a wide range of experiences with racism, ranging from formative childhood moments to subtle encounters at the bar. Five of those stories are collected in this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast.