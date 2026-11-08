Mayor Gina Oriza Jones sees opportunity for city to regain more local control after election

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is asking the City Council to revise San Antonio’s state legislative agenda after Democrats swept Texas’ statewide executive races and won control of the Texas House. She wants the city to push for Medicaid expansion and the repeal of several laws that limit local authority.

“The November 3 election results present new opportunities for Texans, and San Antonio must be ready to work with our State delegation to capitalize on those to dramatically improve the lives of our neighbors,” Jones wrote in a Nov. 6 memo to council members.

Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, ending more than three decades of Republican control of the governor’s office.

Republicans retained their state Senate majority, so any legislation the city backs would still need support in a Republican-led chamber.

Jones called for repealing House Bill 2127, the 2023 law critics call the “Death Star” bill. It limits local regulation across broad areas of state law. Abbott and business groups argued it would replace a patchwork of local rules with consistent statewide standards.

Jones also wants to repeal two immigration enforcement laws known as Senate Bill 4 and a state law that generally bars cities and counties from prohibiting landlords from turning away renters who use federal housing assistance.

Her proposal calls for expanding Medicaid coverage, addressing a backlog that exceeded 210,000 applications in late August, lifting reproductive health care restrictions, reducing voting barriers and revisiting congressional redistricting.

“From public health, to voting rights, to restoring local governments’ ability to respond to the needs of their communities, the voters spoke on November 3, and our legislative priorities must boldly reflect the change our residents want and deserve,” Jones wrote.

The 90th Texas Legislature convenes Jan. 12.

Guest:

Gina Ortiz Jones is mayor of San Antonio.

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