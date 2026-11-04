Rep. Joaquin Castro returns to D.C. with Democrats in control of Congress. What's on his to-do list?

San Antonio Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro has won reelection to an eighth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, returning to Washington with his party back in control of Congress.

Castro defeated Republican Edgardo Báez in Texas’ 20th Congressional District, receiving approximately 78% of the vote.

The district, which includes much of central San Antonio, became more heavily Democratic following Republican-led redistricting in 2025.

Nationally, Democrats captured majorities in both the House and Senate, gaining at least 25 House seats. The results represent a significant rejection of President Donald Trump’s administration, with voters expressing frustration over rising living costs, immigration enforcement, the war with Iran and allegations of government corruption.

In Texas, a substantial shift among Latino voters helped propel Democrats to victories in congressional districts Republicans had hoped to capture through redistricting. The results suggest that Trump's gains among South Texas Latino voters in 2024 were less durable than Republicans anticipated.

Those developments could elevate Castro's influence in Congress, particularly on immigration policy and U.S. relations with Latin America.

Castro has been among the most vocal congressional critics of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, repeatedly visiting the Dilley detention center in South Texas, documenting allegations of mistreatment and demanding its closure. Federal immigration officials have disputed allegations of inhumane conditions.

Castro has also challenged Trump's military intervention in Venezuela. He introduced legislation designed to prevent federal funding for an American occupation or control of Venezuela's oil resources without congressional authorization.

With Democrats reclaiming the House, Castro could chair the Foreign Affairs Committee's Western Hemisphere Subcommittee, giving him greater influence over congressional oversight of administration policies toward Latin America.

Castro says he wants Congress to investigate ICE and pursue immigration reform.

Castro could also step into the role of a leader for South Texas Latino voters who are currently a swing bloc who can make or break political ambitions for Texas. Many of these voters are demanding the government to stabilize the economy, lower prices and increase job opportunities.

Guest:

Joaquin Castro is the Democratic U.S. representative for the 20th Congressional District of Texas.

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